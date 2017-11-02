Progress on NUI Galway’s major Nun’s Island masterplan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A design consultant will be appointed shortly to start the ball rolling on NUI Galway’s major Nun’s Island masterplan.

NUI Galway’s Education Building is located at Nuns Island, and it also owns the adjacent building.

It aims to create a ‘destination space’ to provide sustainable development, deliver employment and promote innovation and learning.

The masterplan aims to regenerate the historic area in partnership with the city council and local stakeholders.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, NUI Galway says it had a good response to the expressions of interest, and a formal appointment is expected in December.