NEWS BREAK

Progress on controversial social housing development at Ballymoneen Road

By GBFM News
November 10, 2017

Time posted: 10:30 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for phase two of a controversial social housing development at Ballymoneen Road will be brought before the City Council early next year.

It emerged in January that the building of 14 new social houses at the Ballymoneen Road had been delayed as each unit would cost 330 thousand euro – twice the national average.

It’s understood the high costs are due to rock breaking and the fact that road infrastructure will have to be built to allow for the further development of 55 houses in a second phase.

Phase one is currently under construction, and its expected the homes will be ready by next summer.

Meanwhile, the Part 8 plans for the 55 houses in phase two will be considered by councillors in the new year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Call to refurbish memorial arch in city centre

