Galway Bay fm newsroom – Profits at the Bon Secours group – which operates the Bon Secours hospital in Galway – more than doubled last year.

It’s due to an increase in patient volumes and an extension of services across the private hospital group.

The company employs more than 3,000 at its facilities in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Tralee and Limerick.

According to the Irish Times, Bon Secours recorded pretax profits of €5.4 million for 2016, as income increased to €243 million from €230 million.