PRO12 Preview: Connacht v Munster

Did you know?
- Connacht Rugby’s last eight matches in the Guinness PRO12 have all gone in favour of the home side.
- Connacht have won their last six matches at The Sportsground in all tournaments since Ospreys were victorious there in round 2 of the PRO12.
- Munster’s solitary defeat in the last nine rounds of the Guinness PRO12 was 14-25 to Leinster at Aviva Stadium on 8 October.
- The Munstermen have the second-best away record in the PRO12 this season with a won four lost one record on their travels despite the fact that they have scored nine tries and conceded nine in those games.
- Connacht achieved a season’s double over Munster for the first time ever last year and have won three of their last four contests against their southern neighbours.
- Munster have been defeated on their last two visits to the Sportsground.
Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:
Played 28, Connacht won 4, Munster won 23 with 1 game drawn.
Connacht v Munster
Saturday 31st December
At The Sportsground, 5.30pm.
Live on TG4
Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU, 48th competition game)
Assistant Referees: Dudley Phillips, Mark Patton (both IRFU)
Citing Commissioner: Wayne Sheridan (IRFU)
TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)
Tickets: SOLD OUT
|HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS
|Date
|Venue
|
C
|
M
|Connacht scorers
|Munster scorers
|Fri 27 Dec 13
|Thomond Park
|
16
|
22
|Dave Heffernan(T) Dan Parks(C/3P)
|JJ Hanrahan(T/C/5P)
|Sat 19 Apr 14
|Sportsground
|
23
|
32
|Matt Healy(T) Danie Poolman(T) Eoin McKeon(T) Dan Parks(C) Miah Nikora(2P)
|Andrew Conway(T) Paddy Butler(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C/2P) Gerhard van den Heever(T)
|Thu 1 Jan 15
|Sportsground
|
24
|
16
|Kieran Marmion(T) Darragh Leader(2C) Aly Muldowney(T) Miah Nikora(P) Craig Ronaldson(T/C)
|Peter O’Mahony(T) Ian Keatley(C/3P)
|Sat 28 Mar 15
|Thomond Park
|
20
|
42
|Jack Carty(2P) Shane O’Leary(T) Miah Nikora(T/2C)
|Duncan Casey(T) Andrew Smith(T) Keith Earls(T) JJ Hanrahan(3C) Billy Holland(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C) Simon Zebo(T)
|Sat 28 Nov 15
|Thomond Park
|
18
|
12
|Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Bundee Aki(T) Craig Ronaldson(C/2P)
|Niall Scannell(T) Ian Keatley(C) Penalty Try(T)
|Sat 16 Apr 16
|Sportsground
|
35
|
14
|Finlay Bealham(T) Shane O’Leary(3C/3P) Niyi Adeolokun(2T) Penalty Try(T)
|Johnny Holland(2C) Mike Sherry(T) Simon Zebo(T)
|COMPARISON
|Connacht
|Munster
|Last 3 PRO12 results:
|25 Nov – Cardiff Blues (H) W 18-7
|26 Nov – Treviso (H) W 46-3
|3 Dec – Treviso (H) W 47-8
|2 Dec – Glasgow (A) W 16-15
|23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23
|26 Dec – Leinster (H) W 29-17
|PRO12 2016/17
|8th – W4 D0 L6 – 20pts
|1st – W9 D0 L2 – 42pts
|Last 6 PRO12 form
|WllWWl (15pts)
|lwWWwW (23pts)
|Top try scorer
|4 – Niyi Adeolokun
|5 – Ronan O’Mahony
|Top points scorer
|59 – Jack Carty
|66 – Tyler Bleyendaal