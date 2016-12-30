PRO12 Preview: Connacht v Munster

Did you know?

Connacht Rugby’s last eight matches in the Guinness PRO12 have all gone in favour of the home side.

Connacht have won their last six matches at The Sportsground in all tournaments since Ospreys were victorious there in round 2 of the PRO12.

Munster’s solitary defeat in the last nine rounds of the Guinness PRO12 was 14-25 to Leinster at Aviva Stadium on 8 October.

The Munstermen have the second-best away record in the PRO12 this season with a won four lost one record on their travels despite the fact that they have scored nine tries and conceded nine in those games.

Connacht achieved a season’s double over Munster for the first time ever last year and have won three of their last four contests against their southern neighbours.

Munster have been defeated on their last two visits to the Sportsground.

Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:

Played 28, Connacht won 4, Munster won 23 with 1 game drawn.

Connacht v Munster

Saturday 31st December

At The Sportsground, 5.30pm.

Live on TG4

Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU, 48th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Dudley Phillips, Mark Patton (both IRFU)

Citing Commissioner: Wayne Sheridan (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)

Tickets: SOLD OUT

HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS Date Venue C M Connacht scorers Munster scorers Fri 27 Dec 13 Thomond Park 16 22 Dave Heffernan(T) Dan Parks(C/3P) JJ Hanrahan(T/C/5P) Sat 19 Apr 14 Sportsground 23 32 Matt Healy(T) Danie Poolman(T) Eoin McKeon(T) Dan Parks(C) Miah Nikora(2P) Andrew Conway(T) Paddy Butler(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C/2P) Gerhard van den Heever(T) Thu 1 Jan 15 Sportsground 24 16 Kieran Marmion(T) Darragh Leader(2C) Aly Muldowney(T) Miah Nikora(P) Craig Ronaldson(T/C) Peter O’Mahony(T) Ian Keatley(C/3P) Sat 28 Mar 15 Thomond Park 20 42 Jack Carty(2P) Shane O’Leary(T) Miah Nikora(T/2C) Duncan Casey(T) Andrew Smith(T) Keith Earls(T) JJ Hanrahan(3C) Billy Holland(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C) Simon Zebo(T) Sat 28 Nov 15 Thomond Park 18 12 Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Bundee Aki(T) Craig Ronaldson(C/2P) Niall Scannell(T) Ian Keatley(C) Penalty Try(T) Sat 16 Apr 16 Sportsground 35 14 Finlay Bealham(T) Shane O’Leary(3C/3P) Niyi Adeolokun(2T) Penalty Try(T) Johnny Holland(2C) Mike Sherry(T) Simon Zebo(T)

COMPARISON Connacht Munster Last 3 PRO12 results: 25 Nov – Cardiff Blues (H) W 18-7 26 Nov – Treviso (H) W 46-3 3 Dec – Treviso (H) W 47-8 2 Dec – Glasgow (A) W 16-15 23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23 26 Dec – Leinster (H) W 29-17 PRO12 2016/17 8th – W4 D0 L6 – 20pts 1st – W9 D0 L2 – 42pts Last 6 PRO12 form WllWWl (15pts) lwWWwW (23pts) Top try scorer 4 – Niyi Adeolokun 5 – Ronan O’Mahony Top points scorer 59 – Jack Carty 66 – Tyler Bleyendaal