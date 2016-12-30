15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

munster

PRO12 Preview: Connacht v Munster

By Sport GBFM
December 30, 2016

Time posted: 11:46 am

  • Connacht Rugby’s last eight matches in the Guinness PRO12 have all gone in favour of the home side.
  • Connacht have won their last six matches at The Sportsground in all tournaments since Ospreys were victorious there in round 2 of the PRO12.
  • Munster’s solitary defeat in the last nine rounds of the Guinness PRO12 was 14-25 to Leinster at Aviva Stadium on 8 October.
  • The Munstermen have the second-best away record in the PRO12 this season with a won four lost one record on their travels despite the fact that they have scored nine tries and conceded nine in those games.
  • Connacht achieved a season’s double over Munster for the first time ever last year and have won three of their last four contests against their southern neighbours.
  • Munster have been defeated on their last two visits to the Sportsground.

Overall Guinness PRO12 head to head record:

Played 28, Connacht won 4, Munster won 23 with 1 game drawn.

Connacht v Munster
Saturday 31st December
At The Sportsground, 5.30pm.
Live on TG4

Referee: David Wilkinson (IRFU, 48th competition game)
Assistant Referees:  Dudley Phillips, Mark Patton (both IRFU)
Citing Commissioner:  Wayne Sheridan (IRFU)
TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)

Tickets: SOLD OUT

HEAD TO HEAD – RECENT GUINNESS PRO12 MEETINGS
Date Venue

C

M

 Connacht scorers Munster scorers
Fri 27 Dec 13 Thomond Park

16

22

 Dave Heffernan(T) Dan Parks(C/3P) JJ Hanrahan(T/C/5P)
Sat 19 Apr 14 Sportsground

23

32

 Matt Healy(T) Danie Poolman(T) Eoin McKeon(T) Dan Parks(C) Miah Nikora(2P) Andrew Conway(T) Paddy Butler(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C/2P) Gerhard van den Heever(T)
Thu 1 Jan 15 Sportsground

24

16

 Kieran Marmion(T) Darragh Leader(2C) Aly Muldowney(T) Miah Nikora(P) Craig Ronaldson(T/C) Peter O’Mahony(T) Ian Keatley(C/3P)
Sat 28 Mar 15 Thomond Park

20

42

 Jack Carty(2P) Shane O’Leary(T) Miah Nikora(T/2C) Duncan Casey(T) Andrew Smith(T) Keith Earls(T) JJ Hanrahan(3C) Billy Holland(T) Denis Hurley(T) Ian Keatley(3C) Simon Zebo(T)
Sat 28 Nov 15 Thomond Park

18

12

 Tiernan O’Halloran(T) Bundee Aki(T) Craig Ronaldson(C/2P) Niall Scannell(T) Ian Keatley(C) Penalty Try(T)
Sat 16 Apr 16 Sportsground

35

14

 Finlay Bealham(T) Shane O’Leary(3C/3P) Niyi Adeolokun(2T) Penalty Try(T) Johnny Holland(2C) Mike Sherry(T) Simon Zebo(T)

 

 

COMPARISON Connacht Munster
Last 3 PRO12 results: 25 Nov – Cardiff Blues (H) W 18-7 26 Nov – Treviso (H) W 46-3
  3 Dec – Treviso (H) W 47-8 2 Dec – Glasgow (A) W 16-15
  23 Dec – Ulster (A) L 7-23 26 Dec – Leinster (H) W 29-17
 
PRO12 2016/17 8th – W4 D0 L6 – 20pts 1st – W9 D0 L2 – 42pts
Last 6 PRO12 form WllWWl (15pts) lwWWwW (23pts)
Top try scorer 4 – Niyi Adeolokun 5 – Ronan O’Mahony
Top points scorer 59 – Jack Carty 66 – Tyler Bleyendaal
Sport
