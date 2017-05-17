Pro choice campaigners to hold city march

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pro-choice campaigners will host a city event tomorrow week calling on the government to call a referendum on the 8th amendment.

The ‘Letters for Choice’ campaign will see participants march on the offices of Galway’s four city-based TDs to deliver letters from their constituents on the matter.

The letters call on the TDs to take into account the findings of the Citizens Assembly – 87% of the assembly voted against keeping the 8th amendement in its current form.

The pro-choice rally gets underway at Eyre Square at 3pm tomorrow week.