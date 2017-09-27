Private hospitals may be used following closure of Merlin Park orthopaedic facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says it’s looking at using the city’s private hospitals to carry out orthopaedic procedures following the temporary closure of two theatres at Merlin Park hospital.

The orthopaedic surgery at Merlin Park closed in recent weeks after a leak was detected in the roof of the facility.

Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea is urging the health executive to explain why problems with the building were not identified during a 2016 assessment.

As a result of the closure, over 60 patients are having their procedures cancelled every week.

However, the HSE says it has identified capacity at UHG to carry out some day case procedures.

It’s also looking to see if there’s space at the city’s private hospitals, or if a modular building could be used to accommodate the facility.

Patients affected by the temporary closure – which is expected to last several weeks – are being contacted directly.