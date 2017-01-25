Private bus operator challenges Bus Eireann on Donegal-Galway route

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The owner of private bus operator Bus Feda has refuted claims that its Donegal to Galway service has undercut Bus Eireann’s Expressway service.

Bus Éireann lost €5.6 million last year and is expecting similar losses this year, mainly due to the Expressway service.

Feda began the Donegal/Galway service in the early 1980s when neighbours in the west Donegal Gaeltacht were having problems getting home from university in Galway.

Today, the private bus companies are getting part of the blame for Bus Eireann’s Expressway’s financial woes.

According to the Irish Times, the owner of Feda, Brian O’Donnell, rejects charges that he has taken the best routes, or pays his people less.