15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line

Over the Line

school-books-desk-news2

Principal of Colaiste an Chreagain says support for school must translate into student numbers

By GBFM News
April 25, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public show of support for the future of Coláiste an Chreagáin in Mountbellew must transfer into the number of students enrolling in the school.

That’s the message from school Principal Annemarie Carroll who says while a dual school model would be ideal, it is not supported by current numbers.

Management announced last month that first year students and transition years will not be taken in this year as the school moves towards becoming a further education and training hub.

Parents and locals have vowed to fight the decision, with a large group attending a public meeting on the issue last week.

The Board of Management is due to discuss the situation further at a meeting in the school on Wednesday.

A further public meeting is scheduled to take place on May 8th.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Principal Carroll says two plus teachers would be needed to maintain the service that students need and deserve.

She said while the support for the school is most welcome, it must be translated into student numbers.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Eoin McKeon and Darragh Leader Sign Contract Extensions With Connacht Rugby
NUIG hosts major conference on climate change threats to global food supply
liquid-space-news-band
April 25, 2017
Galway band wins at National Youth Music Awards
DSC_5147 - Version 2 17Galway County Council New Chamber
April 25, 2017
Special council meeting called to discuss county planning process
Christopher1
April 25, 2017
Oughterard cancer patient shares clinical trial experience in short film produced by NUIG

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
connacht-rugby-media-release
April 25, 2017
Eoin McKeon and Darragh Leader Sign Contract Extensions With Connacht Rugby
IRUPA With Pat Lam, Galway 22/3/2017 Pat Lam Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
April 25, 2017
PAT LAM ANNOUNCES HIS SUPPORT FOR TACKLE YOUR FEELINGS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK