Principal of Colaiste an Chreagain says support for school must translate into student numbers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public show of support for the future of Coláiste an Chreagáin in Mountbellew must transfer into the number of students enrolling in the school.

That’s the message from school Principal Annemarie Carroll who says while a dual school model would be ideal, it is not supported by current numbers.

Management announced last month that first year students and transition years will not be taken in this year as the school moves towards becoming a further education and training hub.

Parents and locals have vowed to fight the decision, with a large group attending a public meeting on the issue last week.

The Board of Management is due to discuss the situation further at a meeting in the school on Wednesday.

A further public meeting is scheduled to take place on May 8th.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Principal Carroll says two plus teachers would be needed to maintain the service that students need and deserve.

She said while the support for the school is most welcome, it must be translated into student numbers.