Primate of All Ireland describes new Bishop of Galway as man of great gifts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Primate of All Ireland has described the newly appointed Bishop of Galway as a warm, wise and empathetic person.

Pope Francis has appointed Derrybrien native, and Bishop of Achonry, Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The post of Bishop of Galway has been vacant for over a year since the retirement of Bishop Martin Drennan in July 2016.

Since Bishop Drennan’s retirement, the diocese has been run by Parish Priest of Moycullen, Canon Michael McLoughlin.

The incoming Bishop of Galway is a fluent Irish speaker, and has a keen interest in education and formation.

He’s well known in education circles, having taught for many years at Colaiste Einde in Salthill and Our Lady’s College in Gort.

Speaking following the official announcement at Galway Cathedral today, Archbishop Eamon Martin said Bishop Kelly’s service in the diocese has been characterised by a natural warmth and empathy towards the people.

Speaking to NewsBreak, incoming Bishop of Galway Brendan Kelly said his appointment to the diocese feels very much like a homecoming.

And we will feature an extended feature on the new appointment on FYI Galway from 5 this evening.