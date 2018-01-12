15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 5:38 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pressure is mounting on the Transport Minister to meet with members of the Kilmeen Cross Action Group.

Almost half a million euro in government funding has recently been allocated to the junction.

The planned upgrade works are at design stage, and will involve the resurfacing of the N65 from the main route towards the Bog Road.

It’s hoped contractors will be on site by August.

However, the Kilmeen Cross Action Group says it wants to meet with the Transport Minister about the need for lighting at the junction.

It’s understood the Department of Transport is currently ‘examining’ the request.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland has previously conducted a study of the location – and says road fatality statistics do not support the need for public lighting.

Campaigner Jackie Flannery says TII appears to think somebody has to be killed before the request will be taken seriously.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna
January 12, 2018
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna
University Hospital Galway
January 12, 2018
Infection control measures at UHG ward due to flu outbreak
January 12, 2018
Local resident calls for oral hearing about water infrastructure on Inis Meain

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 12, 2018
Connacht and Worcester Name Teams For European Challenge Cup
January 12, 2018
Sarah Dervan Is Named Galway Senior Camogie Captain
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK