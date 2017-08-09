Pressure mounts on three ministers to solve N59 impasse

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The N59 Action Group is pursuing its call for a meeting between senior Ministers in relevant Departments in an effort to break the impasse which is holding up an upgrade of the road from Oughterard to Clifden.

Galway West T.D. Noel Grealish, has now declared his support for this call from Connemara.

The Independent deputy has backed the call for a meeting between three senior Ministers in an effort to break the logjam that has held up the N. 59 upgrade project.

Deputy Grealish is now writing to the Roads and Transport Minister, Shane Ross; to the Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht Minister, Heather Humphries and to the Community and Rural Affairs Minister, Michael Ring requesting a high level meeting.

This correspondence is in support of letters sent by the N. 59 Action Group to all three Ministers earlier this week.

Minister Ross said in Connemara last week that such a meeting could set a precedent and he backed off from the proposal.

However, Deputy Grealish says that the N. 59 issue is of such urgency that it has to be tackled now at a high level.

He says that the people of Connemara could be left without a proper road into the future unless various agencies take a proactive approach.