Pressure building for top clubs as Europe’s Round 2 gets under way

Fresh from their scintillating display and bonus-point win at The Stoop, La Rochelle play their first home Champions Cup match on Sunday against Ulster Rugby, for whom the fixture will be their 137th in the competition. The Pool 1 clash at Stade Marcel-Deflandre will be live on Sky Sports.

Elsewhere, there is a half-century theme across a crucial round of matches. Bath Rugby secured their 50th success in the European Cup in Round 1 and head west tomorrow evening to kick-off the round against a Scarlets side looking to bounce back from the disappointment of a narrow defeat in Toulon.

The TOP 14 side feature in the competition for the 50th time away to Benetton Rugby on Saturday when simultaneously, Ben Foden will reach the same appearance milestone if selected for Northampton Saints against ASM Clermont Auvergne at Stade Marcel-Michelin in Pool 2 live on BT Sport.

Other key points ahead of Round 2:

For the second consecutive season, Munster Rugby face their record points scorer, Ronan O’Gara, now on the coaching staff at Racing 92. O’Gara is the all-time leading points scorer in the European Cup with 1,365.

There are two domestic battles being played out on the European stage in Round 2. Wasps go in search of their first points in Pool 1 as they play host to Harlequins whilst Leinster Rugby travel to Guinness PRO14 rivals Glasgow Warriors.

An in-depth preview of Round 2 is available on the EPCR European Rugby Show, free to download HERE

Click HERE for Champions Cup fixtures and broadcasters

The diversity and unpredictability of the Challenge Cup was illustrated by Round 1 wins for clubs from six different countries.

Siberian side Krasny Yar meet Edinburgh Rugby in Pool 4 after their stunning win over the holders Stade Français Paris, although the French club also lost on the opening weekend last season only to go on to lift the trophy at BT Murrayfield.

Stade close the round at home to London Irish after 2017 runners-up Gloucester Rugby get the action under way when they entertain Agen this evening in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Also in Round 2 of the Challenge Cup:

Enisei-STM and Dragons renew their rivalry from last season in Moscow. In 2016/17 both clubs won their home match but neither managed to qualify from the pool stage.

Toulouse will play their first home match in the Challenge Cup tomorrow evening. The four-time European champions host early Pool 2 pace-setters Cardiff Blues (live on France 4).

Brive hold the record for Challenge Cup quarter-final appearances but a Round 1 defeat away to Worcester leaves little margin for error as they seek a berth in the last eight for the 13th time. They welcome TOP 14 rivals Oyonnax to Stade Amédée-Domenech having lost both previous encounters with them in the competition.

Click HERE for Challenge Cup fixtures and broadcasters

Meanwhile, the Continental Shield is underway with four compelling opening round matches bringing hard-fought victories for clubs from four different countries. Portuguese side CDUL Rugby picked up an impressive 19-14 win in Italy against Rugby Viadana and look to build on that as they host Timisoara Saracens who also made a winning start.

German club Heidelberger RK go to Georgia and there are two Italian derbies as Eccellenza sides Pataro Rugby Calvisano and Viadana come together at Pata Stadium, whilst Rugby Petrarca and Femi-CZ Rugby Rovigo meet at Stadio Plebiscito.

Click HERE for Continental Shield information and fixtures