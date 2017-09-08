President and Taoiseach endorse Pieta House and A Lust For Life’s #SoundEffect Campaign

The teams at A Lust for Life and Pieta House would like to extend a huge thank you to all of the sound people who embraced #SoundEffect.

We would also like to thank all of the people who participated in and supported our live events at Electric Picnic and those who offered their “ sound” testimonies on our Wall of Sound installation at the Mindfield Arena.

#SoundEffect engaged with millions of people online both on the island of Ireland and around the world – simply asking them to share acts of soundness, however small. Our vision was to create a wave of positivity – the SoundEffect hashtag providing a fulcrum for the human stories, actions and gestures that amplify our collective soundness. The campaign was also based on a core belief that people are fundamentally sound – a message that often gets lost in modern society.

The President of Ireland Micheal D. Higgins said “The #SoundEffect campaign highlights not only the many inspiring actions of people in Ireland but also the infinite possibilities – na féidireachtí gan teorainn-that present themselves when we work together and when people of all backgrounds and circumstances joining forces, choosing to support one another”.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “We need to be reminded, in that wonderful Irish idiom of all the times people have been sound to us, and the times we have been sound to others. #SoundEffect encourages us to support mental wellbeing and combat negativity with something positive and affirming”.

Paula McLoughlin Chair and Acting CEO of A Lust for Life said “We have been humbled and exhilarated by the enthusiastic engagement of so many people across the nation and beyond in #SoundEffect. The campaign was intended to draw attention to the power and importance of being sound in the context of positive mental health. This is only the beginning of the conversation – we are excited to continue this important work to amplify and educate on the mental wellness benefits of simply focusing on the soundness within ourselves and others.”

Brian Higgins CEO of Pieta House added – “We are delighted with the success of the #SoundEffect campaign and its reach across Ireland and beyond our shores. We have reached over 6 million people, celebrating our collective soundness and our potential for positivity, let’s keep the sound wave rolling!”

Check out both powerful testimonies from both President Michael D Higgins and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on www.alustforlife.com and on www.pieta.ie