President Higgins to officially launch 40th Clifden Arts Festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – President Michael D. Higgins will be in Connemara this evening to officially launch the 2017 Clifden Arts Festival.

This year marks a major milestone for the annual event, which is celebrating it’s 40th anniversary with it’s biggest programme to date.

The festival celebrates the best of creative writing, music, theatre, and film with a special focus on children.

Highlights of this years programme include a performance by James Galway with the RTE Concert Orchestra and the Festival Grand Parade.

The 40th Clifden Arts Festival will be officially launched by President Higgins at the West Connemara Sports & Leisure Centre in Ardbear this evening at 7.

The festival runs until Sunday the 24th of September and a full list of events can be found on ClifdenArtsFestival.ie

Festival organiser Des Lally says the festival celebrates the true ‘Clifden Spirit’.