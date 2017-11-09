PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!

Presentation college Athenry were crowned All – Ireland junior 7 a side champions yesterday in Ashbourne. They defeated Presentation College Kilkenny in the final on a scoreline of Presentation College Athenry 3-06 Presentation College Kilkenny 1-03. Niamh Niland and Sinead Coleman were joint captains on the day . A massive congratulations to all the Athenry girls involved and to their manager and current player with the club Fiona Page!

