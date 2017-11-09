15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!

By Sport GBFM
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 7:37 am

Presentation college Athenry were crowned All – Ireland junior 7 a side champions yesterday in Ashbourne. They defeated Presentation College Kilkenny in the final on a scoreline of Presentation College Athenry 3-06 Presentation College Kilkenny 1-03. Niamh Niland and Sinead Coleman were joint captains on the day . A massive congratulations to all the Athenry girls involved and to their manager and current player with the club Fiona Page!

Photo from l-r Back row: Fiona Page (Manager) Niamh Feeney, Nicola Harte, Sabina Rabbitte, Niamh Niland, Sinead Coleman, Kaci Moran, Caoimhe Kelly. Front: Laura Freaney, Chloe Quirke, Aileen Treacy, Megan Gannon, Olwynn Rabbitte

Sport
