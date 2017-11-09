Presentation college Athenry were crowned All – Ireland junior 7 a side champions yesterday in Ashbourne. They defeated Presentation College Kilkenny in the final on a scoreline of Presentation College Athenry 3-06 Presentation College Kilkenny 1-03. Niamh Niland and Sinead Coleman were joint captains on the day . A massive congratulations to all the Athenry girls involved and to their manager and current player with the club Fiona Page!
PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!
By Sport GBFM
November 9, 2017
Time posted: 7:37 am
