15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Preliminary flood prevention works at Labane reach completion

By GBFM News
July 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:11 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preliminary flood relief works have now reached completion at Labane.

The stretch located on the N18 was closed for a period of three months during the last flood event leading to significant disruption for road users.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says further drainage work will be carried out.

Funding has also been made available from the OPW to conduct further investigative works.

Deputy Canney says experts will examine ways to have future flood waters drain away from the road.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 8th July, 2017 
Galway Hurling Championship Full Times And Fixtures
July 9, 2017
Public drop-in sessions on local area plans for Barna and Gaeltacht
July 8, 2017
NUI Galway team defends work on major US intelligence project
July 8, 2017
In depth: First report of expert group outlines options for site of former Tuam Mother and Baby Home

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 9, 2017
Connacht Football Final – MATCH TRACKER – Galway V Roscommon
July 9, 2017
MINOR MATCH TRACKER – Connacht Minor Football Final Galway V Sligo
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK