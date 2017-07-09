Preliminary flood prevention works at Labane reach completion

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Preliminary flood relief works have now reached completion at Labane.

The stretch located on the N18 was closed for a period of three months during the last flood event leading to significant disruption for road users.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says further drainage work will be carried out.

Funding has also been made available from the OPW to conduct further investigative works.

Deputy Canney says experts will examine ways to have future flood waters drain away from the road.