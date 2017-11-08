Predator Triathlon Club Hosts 5km Swim For Galway Hospice

With a little over four weeks to go before the fourth annual charity 5km Swim Challenge in Renmore, there is still time for anyone interested to sign up for the event.

To date more than €19,000 has been raised for charity in the three years to date with €6,370 delivered to Galway Hospice following the 2016 challenge.

The 5km Swim Challenge is run by the east Galway based Predator Triathlon Club, but is open to club members and non-members.

Last Sunday the first of four training sessions was held at the Kingfisher Club in Renmore, where the event will take place on 3 December. Training sessions are optional and are taking place to arrange swimmers into suitable lanes with similarly timed athletes.

The training is being managed by Predator Triathlon Club coaches John Cloonan and Declan Mahon, and according to John there is still plenty of time to put your name down for the challenging but awarding event.

“We still have a few weeks to go until the swim day, so I think there is still plenty of time if anyone wants to sign up at this stage,” said John Cloonan.

“Out first session was well attended and the aim was to assess the swimmers to ensure they are taking part with people who are of a similar talent and swimming pace.

“Last year was a fantastic event and the sense of achievement from everyone was incredible. Considering all of the funds raised go to a good cause too, makes it all the more special.

“The fact that we have a 5km and 2.5km options as well as relays this year means anyone with a good fitness level and the ability to swim will be able to complete the challenge. Why not give it a shot?”

The 5km Swim Challenge is the brain child of Predator Triathlon Club member Niall Callinan and friends, who first held the event in 2014. Since then the challenge has been carried forward by a dedicated team from the club, who are delighted to see the race grow every year.

Registration costs €55 for adults and €25 for juniors, while participants are also encouraged to add to the charity’s donations by seeking sponsorship for their swim.

The swim itself takes place on Sunday 3 December from 6pm to 9pm at the Kingfisher Gym in Renmore. Their continued support for the event is invaluable and much appreciated.

Anyone interested in the 5km Swim Challenge can register at www.5kswim.com or visit 5km Swim Challenge on Facebook for more information.