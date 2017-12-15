Pre tax profits at Galway Clinic jump by more than a quarter

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Profits at the Galway Clinic rose by more than a quarter to over nine million euro before tax last year.

According to the Irish Independent the privately owned hospital in Doughiska took in over 90 million euro in revenue in 2016 – an increase of six percent.

However directors of Galway Clinic Doughiska Ltd say that rising insurance costs could lead to a drop in demand for private healthcare.

The Galway Clinic has 146 patient beds and the company employs more than 600 people after adding 40 new jobs in 2016.