15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Power to be restored to many Galway customers today

By GBFM News
October 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews are on the ground and at substations across the county this morning trying to restore power to about 4 thousand customers.

Gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour from Storm Ophelia resulted in trees falling and power lines coming down yesterday.

The areas in Galway affected are the city, Athenry, Glenamaddy, Williamstown, Mountbellew, Ballygar, Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Derrydonnell, Killimordaly, New Inn, Kilcolgan, Craughwell, Killeeneen, Labane, Gort, Woodford, Clostoken, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Brideswell.

A spokesperson for the ESB in Galway says crews are assessing the damage and are working to restore power as we speak.

Timber and pole contractors are also on standby to start re-erecting electricity poles and power will be restored to some customers as the day progresses.

Nationally, 245,000 people are still without power after the storm.

The ESB says most will be back on the grid within 3 to 4 days – but some will remain without supply for up to 10 days.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City CEO calls for storm warning system for tourists
October 17, 2017
City CEO calls for storm warning system for tourists
October 17, 2017
Galway schools remain closed but colleges re-open after Ophelia
October 17, 2017
Emergency co-ordination team to begin assessing Ophelia damage in Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 16, 2017
Galway Kettlebell Club Wins Three Medals At Munster Championships
October 16, 2017
European Challenge Cup – Round One Review
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK