Power to be restored to many Galway customers today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews are on the ground and at substations across the county this morning trying to restore power to about 4 thousand customers.

Gusts of up to 150 kilometres an hour from Storm Ophelia resulted in trees falling and power lines coming down yesterday.

The areas in Galway affected are the city, Athenry, Glenamaddy, Williamstown, Mountbellew, Ballygar, Abbeyknockmoy, Monivea, Derrydonnell, Killimordaly, New Inn, Kilcolgan, Craughwell, Killeeneen, Labane, Gort, Woodford, Clostoken, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Brideswell.

A spokesperson for the ESB in Galway says crews are assessing the damage and are working to restore power as we speak.

Timber and pole contractors are also on standby to start re-erecting electricity poles and power will be restored to some customers as the day progresses.

Nationally, 245,000 people are still without power after the storm.

The ESB says most will be back on the grid within 3 to 4 days – but some will remain without supply for up to 10 days.