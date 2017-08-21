15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Power restored to majority of city homes and businesses following major outage

By GBFM News
August 21, 2017

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Power has been restored to the majority of homes and businesses in the city following a major outage.

Over 1200 homes were affected by the fault – and the City Council was forced to close temporarily as a result.

Electricity has now been restored to the majority of premises, but 46 customers are still without power.

It’s expected that power will be restored to the areas that remain affected by 6pm.

Meanwhile, 71 homes and businesses in the Gort area are without power this afternoon due a seperate fault.

ESB crews are working on the problem and hope to gave supply restored to the Gort area shortly.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
