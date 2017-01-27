Power restored to most areas in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Electricity has been restored to almost all homes and businesses in Tuam following a power outage earlier.

A major fault occurred in the Milltown Road area of the town around 10.30 this morning. (27/1)

About 15 hundred electricity customers in Tuam town and some surrounding areas were affected but power has been restored to nearly all customers.

Around 19 homes in the Milltown Road area, in the vicinity of the fault, are still without power while crews try to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks says it could be late afternoon before power is restored to the final few customers.