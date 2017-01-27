15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

gbfm-news-tuam-town

Power restored to most areas in Tuam

By GBFM News
January 27, 2017

Time posted: 12:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Electricity has been restored to almost all homes and businesses in Tuam following a power outage earlier.

A major fault occurred in the Milltown Road area of the town around 10.30 this morning. (27/1)

About 15 hundred electricity customers in Tuam town and some surrounding areas were affected but power has been restored to nearly all customers.

Around 19 homes in the Milltown Road area, in the vicinity of the fault, are still without power while crews try to fix the problem.

A spokesperson for ESB Networks says it could be late afternoon before power is restored to the final few customers.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday January 27th 2017
MCubbard2
January 27, 2017
Security to be improved at Westside amenity
news-phone-esb-power-electricity
January 27, 2017
Major power outage in Tuam town due to fault
news-crime-gard-cctv-cameras
January 27, 2017
Almost half of Galway businesses express fears over crime

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
COLM HORGAN
January 27, 2017
Colm Horgan appointed Galway United Captain
24 January 2017; Pictured from left, Prof. Pat Wall, Chairman, Horse Sport Ireland, Larry Masterson, CEO, TRM, Michael Creed, T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Cork North West, Ray Buchanan, Chairman, Showjumping Ireland, and Elaine Hatton, International Marketing Director, Horse Sport Ireland, in attendance at the launch of the New Heights Champions Series at Leinster House in Kildare St, Dublin. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
January 27, 2017
Ballinasloe and Galway To Feature in New Heights Champions Series launched by Showjumping Ireland and Horse Sport Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK