Potentially dangerous ‘superbug’ discovered at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A potentially dangerous ‘superbug’ was found in 17 hospitals – including UHG – during the first three months of the year.

The bug known as Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) is resistant to many antibiotics.

According to the Irish Independent, the bug was discovered at hopsitals including UHG and acute hospitals in Tallaght, Waterford, Kilkenny and Limerick.

CRE is generally not a risk to healthy people, but poses a serious danger to patients whose immune systems are low.