Over the Line

Potential developers sought for new Claregalway day care centre and housing

By GBFM News
January 9, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Those interested in providing a new day care centre and sheltered housing in Claregalway are being invited to tender for the contract.

Claregalway & District Day Care Centre has advertised the tender for the project which will involve 14 housing units.

The tender documents for Claregalway & District Day Care Centre’s proposal have been divided into two lots.

The first lot comprises the construction of 14 two-bedroom, semi-detached single storey housing units and associated works.

The second lot involves the construction of a single storey day care centre.

Expressions of interest in developing the Claregalway project must be submitted by Monday January 22nd at noon.

