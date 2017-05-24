An Post says restoration of Carna service may take some time

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post says the closure of the post office in Carna was due to circumstances beyond its control – and restoring the service may take some time.

In a written reply to a query to Communications Minister and Galway/Roscommon TD Denis Naughten, the company says it is working to re-open the office as quickly as possible.

The matter was raised in the Seanad today, when Galway Senator Trevor O’ Clochartaigh asked what protocols are in place for dealing with unplanned closures.

It follows a large public meeting in Carna on Monday, where those in attendance heard that the unexpected closure has severely affected the area.

Speaking in the Seanad, Sinn Fein Senator O’ Clochartaigh argued An Post has not been forthcoming with a credible explanation.