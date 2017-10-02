15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

An Post to re-advertise for post office contract in Carna

By GBFM News
October 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:43 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post has announced that it will to re-advertise the position of Postmaster in Carna, Connemara.

This decision has been taken following an assessment of applications which have been received to date.

An Post announced in August that is had terminated its contract with the Postmistress in Carna.

It proceeded to advertise the position of Postmaster or Postmistress in the village.

The 8th of September was the deadline for application.

An Post confirmed that what they termed ‘a number of applications’ were received.

However, following as assessment of applications, An Post decided that the position of Postmaster in Carna would be re-advertised.

The advertisements will be placed in local shops and outlets in Carna and in neighbouring communities.

October 16th will be the final date for the receipt of applications by An Post.

The post office in Carna village was closed on the 3rd of May for what An Post described as ‘circumstances beyond its control.’

Today’s announcement has sparked fears locally that a new applicant suitable to An Post has not yet been found.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Sinead Burke Is Galway’s Sole Nominee For Ladies All-Stars
October 2, 2017
Mental Health minister to liase with HSE over Galway Youth Counselling funding issues
October 2, 2017
132 Galway children in emergency accommodation on one night last week
October 2, 2017
COPE homelessness charity engaged with 500 Galway children last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 2, 2017
Sinead Burke Is Galway’s Sole Nominee For Ladies All-Stars
October 2, 2017
Champions Cup the one to win as PRO14 clubs look forward to Europe
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK