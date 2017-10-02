An Post to re-advertise for post office contract in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post has announced that it will to re-advertise the position of Postmaster in Carna, Connemara.

This decision has been taken following an assessment of applications which have been received to date.

An Post announced in August that is had terminated its contract with the Postmistress in Carna.

It proceeded to advertise the position of Postmaster or Postmistress in the village.

The 8th of September was the deadline for application.

An Post confirmed that what they termed ‘a number of applications’ were received.

However, following as assessment of applications, An Post decided that the position of Postmaster in Carna would be re-advertised.

The advertisements will be placed in local shops and outlets in Carna and in neighbouring communities.

October 16th will be the final date for the receipt of applications by An Post.

The post office in Carna village was closed on the 3rd of May for what An Post described as ‘circumstances beyond its control.’

Today’s announcement has sparked fears locally that a new applicant suitable to An Post has not yet been found.