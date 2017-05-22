An Post Rás goes through Williamstown today

The 2017 An Post Rás continues today with stage 2 from Longford to Newport. The race began yesterday with Danish rider Nicolai Nielsen (Denmark Riwal Platform) securing a hard fought victory, narrowly leading a breakaway of three riders over the finish line in Longford town. Nielsen wears the yellow jersey for today’s stage into Newport in Mayo, with the riders going through Roscommon, Ballymoe, Williamstown, Cloonfad, Claremorris and Castlebar.The approximate timings of today’s race are:

11am – Race Start

11.18am – Lanesborough

11.40am – Roscommon

12.11pm – Ballymoe

12.24pm – Williamstown

12.43pm – Cloonfad

1.07pm – Claremorris

1.29pm – Balla

1.46pm – Castlebar

2.14pm – Westport

2.34pm – Newport