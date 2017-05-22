15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

An Post Rás goes through Williamstown today

By Sport GBFM
May 22, 2017

Time posted: 10:38 am

The 2017 An Post Rás continues today with stage 2 from Longford to Newport. The race began yesterday with Danish rider Nicolai Nielsen (Denmark Riwal Platform) securing a hard fought victory, narrowly leading a breakaway of three riders over the finish line in Longford town. Nielsen wears the yellow jersey for today’s stage into Newport in Mayo, with the riders going through Roscommon, Ballymoe, Williamstown, Cloonfad, Claremorris and Castlebar.The approximate timings of today’s race are:

11am – Race Start

11.18am – Lanesborough

11.40am – Roscommon

12.11pm – Ballymoe

12.24pm – Williamstown

12.43pm – Cloonfad

1.07pm – Claremorris

1.29pm – Balla

1.46pm – Castlebar

2.14pm – Westport

2.34pm – Newport

 

print
Sport
Councillor says canals could generate enough electricity to power half of city street lights
May 21, 2017
Northampton 21-15 Connacht – Champions Cup play-off reaction
May 21, 2017
Intermediate Hurling Championship reports
May 21, 2017
Unconvincing Mayo beat Sligo to set up Galway showdown

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 22, 2017
Councillor says canals could generate enough electricity to power half of city street lights
May 22, 2017
Laundries inquiry told of Tuam mother and baby home deaths in 2012

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline