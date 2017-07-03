An Post officials seek temporary solution to reopening of Carna branch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post says it’s working towards finding a solution to reopen Carna Post Office with temporary staffing.

A meeting of public representatives and a local deputation in Carna this afternoon heard this will involve securing agreement from the present Post-Mistress and the owners of the property.

The Carna Post Office was closed two months ago today due to what An Post described as ‘circumstances beyond its control’.

An audit had been carried out at the branch at the time.

Today’s meeting in Carna was organised by the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Affairs and Natural Resources, Seán Kyne.