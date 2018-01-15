15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Post office opens in Carna at new location

By GBFM News
January 15, 2018

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The post office service resumes in Carna this morning at a new location after the post office was closed in the area last year.

The new post office is opening around now at O’ Dowd’s shop and filling station in Carna.

Carna has been without a post office since last May when services at the previous location in the village were closed on what was described as a ‘temporary basis’ while certain matters were being dealt with.

Since then, post office services for the Carna area were based in Cill Chiaráin, six miles away.

Public meetings were held, leading to a campaign to have post office services restored in Carna.

An Post announced in August last year that the contract at the previous location in Carna had ended and it advertised for a new contract.

Rónán Dowd – the new postmaster – and the Dowd family have been well-known in the construction and business sector in Connemara over the years.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
