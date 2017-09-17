Post mortem examination due today on body of man discovered in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination is due today on the body of a man discovered in Salthill yesterday.

It’s understood the body was discovered by a member of the public near the Circle of Life Garden at Quincentenial Park.

Gardai say the outcome of the examination will determine the course of their enquiries.

Gardai subsequently sealed off the park and a crime scene investigation unit from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the scene at around 11 o’ clock.

A white tent was erected while the CSI team conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

The body was then removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is due to take place this afternoon.

