University Hospital Galway

Post mortem examination due today on body of man discovered in Salthill

By GBFM News
September 17, 2017

Time posted: 10:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination is due today on the body of a man discovered in Salthill yesterday.

It’s understood the body was discovered by a member of the public near the Circle of Life Garden at Quincentenial Park.

Gardai say the outcome of the examination will determine the course of their enquiries.

 

It’s understood the body of the man, who was aged in his 40’s, was discovered by a member of a public at Quincentenial Park early yesterday morning.

Gardai subsequently sealed off the park and a crime scene investigation unit from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at the scene at around 11 o’ clock.

A white tent was erected while the CSI team conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

The body was then removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is due to take place this afternoon.

Gardai say all circumstances are being investigated and the outcome of the examination will direct the course of their enquiries.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
