Post mortem examination due on body of woman found in Oughterard hotel

By GBFM News
October 31, 2017

Time posted: 9:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination is due to be carried today out on the body of a woman, who died at a hotel in Oughterard yesterday.(30/10)

Gardaí were alerted to the sudden death of the woman in her 60s at the Connemara Lake Hotel around noon yesterday.

Her body was removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

The results of the examination will determine the course of the investigation.

Meanwhile, guests at the same hotel were evacuated around 7p.m yesterday.

The evacuation was implemented after reports that a number of guests had became unwell.

