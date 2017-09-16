15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

University Hospital Galway

Post mortem examination due on body of man discovered in Salthill

By GBFM News
September 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body of a man discovered in Salthill this morning has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

It’s understood the body was discovered by a member of the public near the Circle of Life Garden at Quincentenial Park.

Gardai say the outcome of the examination will determine the course of their enquiries.

 

A crime scene investigation unit from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at Quincentennial Park at around 11 o’ clock this morning.

The park was sealed off following the discovery of the body of a man, who’s understood to have been aged in his 40’s.

A white tent was erected at the park while the CSI team conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

The body has since been removed to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardai say all circumstances are being investigated and the outcome of the examination will direct the course of their enquiries.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gardai seal off Circle of Life Garden in Salthill
September 16, 2017
Gardai seal off Circle of Life Garden in Salthill
September 16, 2017
More than 650 Galway pensioners on waiting list for occupational therapy
September 16, 2017
Lucky escape for city motorist after car crashes into canal

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 15, 2017
GAA / GPA Announce PwC Ireland as the New Sponsor for All-Star and Player of the Month Awards
September 15, 2017
GAA President calls for ‘safer journeys’ ahead of All Ireland
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK