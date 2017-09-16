Post mortem examination due on body of man discovered in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body of a man discovered in Salthill this morning has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

It’s understood the body was discovered by a member of the public near the Circle of Life Garden at Quincentenial Park.

Gardai say the outcome of the examination will determine the course of their enquiries.

A crime scene investigation unit from the Garda Technical Bureau arrived at Quincentennial Park at around 11 o’ clock this morning.

The park was sealed off following the discovery of the body of a man, who’s understood to have been aged in his 40’s.

A white tent was erected at the park while the CSI team conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

