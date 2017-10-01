Post mortem examination on body found washed up on Inis Meain

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A post mortem examination has been carried out on the body of a man discovered washed up on Inis Meain.

Gardai are trying to establish the identity of the man whose body was found at around 8.30 on Friday evening.

It’s understood the body had been in the water for some time

The Gardai are consulting the missing persons register in an effort to identify the remains which are thought to be those of a man aged between 40 and 60

The man’s body has been brought to University Hospital Galway and a Garda spokesperson says the death is under investigation