An Post to meet with locals tomorrow over closure of Carna Post Office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post is to make a reply on Friday to correspondence it received in relation to the Post Office in Carna, which has been closed for almost 2 months.

Meanwhile, a meeting involving a local deputation, public representatives and An Post personnel is to be held tomorrow in Carna.

Monday’s meeting, which has been arranged by Minister of State, Seán Kyne, will be held in Carna where a local deputation will put forward their concerns about the continued impasse in regard to the local post office.

Meanwhile, senior sources in An Post have stated today that they have set next Friday as a final date for a reply to certain correspondence which has been issued in relation to the post office issue in Carna.

It is understood that certain concerns have been expressed in that correspondence.

The Post Office in Carna village was closed by An Post on the 3rd of May which An Post stated at the time was for reasons outside of its control.

An audit had been carried out at the Post Office.

Since then people in the area have been travelling to Cill Chiaráin – 8 kilometres away – to do their Post Office business there.