15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

An Post to meet Carna delegation to discuss future of post office

By GBFM News
June 25, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials from An Post will meet with a delegation of locals and public representatives in Carna tomorrow to discuss the future of the villages Post Office.

It follows the unexpected closure of the local office last month.

Carna Post Office was unexpectedly closed at the beginning of May due to what An Post officials described as ‘circumstances beyond their control’.

Services for Department of Social Protection customers have been transferred to the nearby Cill Chiaráin Post office in the interim period.

An Post says it is working to re-open the office as quickly as possible – but last month indicated that restoring the service may take some time.

The issue was the subject of a well-attended public meeting in the area, where concerns were outlined regarding the impact the closure was having on local people and businesses.

An Post officials will now travel to Carna tomorrow to meet with a local delegation.

Local and oireachtas representatives for the region are being invited to attend to discuss the future of the service.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ireland Senior Women’s 3×3 team bow out at semi-final stage of FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers
June 25, 2017
IDA seeks tenders for delivery of urban commerical space across Galway
June 25, 2017
Man appears in court over Barna heroin seizure
June 24, 2017
Woman airlifted to UHG following serious accident on Inis Mor

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 25, 2017
Ireland Senior Women’s 3×3 team bow out at semi-final stage of FIBA Europe Cup qualifiers
June 25, 2017
Heartbreak for Galway Maroon In Celtic Challenge Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK