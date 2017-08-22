15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An Post to advertise for new Carna post office contract

By GBFM News
August 22, 2017

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom -An Post has confirmed that the contract in relation to the post office in Carna, Connemara has been terminated.

The position of postmaster in the area will be advertised again shortly and it’s hoped that a post office service will be up and running again within two months.

In the meantime, customers will have to travel to a nearby post office for services and social protection payments will be processed at Cill Chiaráin post office until Carna is restored

The Post Office in Carna village was closed on the 3rd of May.

An Post said at the time that the decision to close was due to circumstances beyond its control.

A public meeting attended by a large crowd was held in Carna and a subsequent meeting was arranged between a local deputation and An Post.

This meeting, held in Carna was also attended by a number of public representatives.

An Post personnel told the meeting that a process in relation to certain matters was in progress with the Post Office personnel in Carna.

An Post confirmed this morning that it has now ended its contract with the postmaster in Carna.

No reason for the termination was given.

The position of postmaster in Carna will be advertised shortly.

If a suitable applicant and premises comes forward a Post Office service will be reinstated in Carna in a few months.

