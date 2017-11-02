Portwest underline ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ message with Connacht Rugby

Portwest continued their ‘Be Safe Be Seen’ campaign at The Sportsground in Galway when Connacht played Munster and, against the odds, won. At the match two giant hi-vis clad mascots handed out high visibility vests to fans after the game. Portwest are Connacht Rugby’s official partners in workwear and safety.

At this time of year, when the clocks go back and the evenings draw in alarmingly, road safety for pedestrians is a timely theme. According to the RSA, last year (2016) saw an increase in road deaths with 186 fatalities compared with 162 in 2015. It’s a startling fact that more than two-thirds of fatal pedestrian collisions happen at night, prompting Portwest’s initiative with Connacht Rugby.

“We want to get the message out to all pedestrians the importance of being visible on the roads as the evening get darker”, said Owen Hughes Director Portwest, “To be safe you must be seen by wearing an appropriate high visibility garment that complies to approved standards. It’s important that the product meets the EN ISO 20471 standard – beware of substandard products in the marketplace that do not meet the standards”.

Portwest are innovators in the area of high visibility clothing and products and have introduced Portwest Glowtex which uses solar-charged light emitting technology ensuring the wearer achieves the highest level of protection in hi vis apparel.

“It’s critical when walking or working in the dark that you are visible to traffic”, said Catriona McNally Senior Product Manager – Hi Visbility, Portwest, “All our high visibility products meet the EN ISO 20471 standard and are rigorously tested in our quality control department in Westport. We continue to innovate and bring new technologies to the markets that will improve safety for people walking or working in the dark”.

Portwest are leading safety clothing and personal protective equipment (PPE) manufacturers based in Westport, Co. Mayo. They are the fastest growing workwear company in the world employing 2,100 people and selling in 110 countries worldwide. In Ireland, Portwest have four outdoor clothing stores in Westport, Galway and Killarney stocking all the big brands including their own.