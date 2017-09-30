Portumna Win AIG Junior Foursomes Title

The final day of the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields began with two matches resuming on extra holes after darkness halted play on Friday night. Killarney and Cahir Park were winners in those two matchups but there were still to be three more Champions crowned.

After three finals going in favour of Munster clubs, the AIG Junior Foursomes final saw Ballykisteen take on Portumna in a bid to keep the Southern roll alive. It wasn’t to be however as Portumna’s Mary McElroy and Mary Madden added a 5&4 win to Mary and Brid Kelly’s 7&5 triumph to ensure All-Ireland AIG success for the Galway side.

It was a Munster versus Connacht encounter again in the AIG Junior Cup final as Limerick battled with Athenry. Wins for Emma Guinnane, Fiona McGann and Siobhan Conway in the top three matches secured an AIG pennant for Limerick and four victories for Southern sides this year. Limerick had been beaten in the same final two years ago and Lady Captain Ailish Dilger is adamant that it was a blessing in disguise. “It’s been a fantastic year, we have had a mentality all year that if we could believe it we could achieve it and now we have! Losing two years ago to Enniscorthy was very deflating but now we’re back with three U19’s on the team and the support from the club has been amazing, we’re very proud!”

East Leinster side Malahide and Ulster side Fintona were the final matchup of the AIG Ladies Cups and Shields. First time representatives at an All-Ireland final, Fintona had high hopes of claiming the title. The first two matches weren’t to be called, both all square with 2 and 3 holes to play, but Malahide displayed their depth by winning the third, fourth and fifth matches convincingly. The last 2017 AIG Champions were crowned.

The 2018 AIG Ladies Cups and Shields will be held at Knightsbrook Hotel and Golf Resort in September 2018

AIG LADIES CUPS AND SHIELDS DAY 4 RESULTS

AIG Intermediate Cup Final

Carton House (2) Cahir Park (3)

(Carton House names first)

Emma Fox beat Susan Carey 19th

Maura Bruton lost to Michelle Keating 7&5

Siobhan Plunkett beat Breda Keating 2&1

Ros McCarthy lost to Joanne Quaid Noonan 2&1

Ann McQuillan lost to Patricia Browne 23rd

AIG Senior Foursomes Final

Roscommon (1) Killarney (2)

(Roscommon names first)

Sinead Benedetti & Mary Lalor lost to Mary Sheehy & Fidelma O’Connor by 2 holes

Ruth Lennon & Ciara Hereward-Ryan beat Deirdre Prendergast & Ann Moynihan-Rudden 5&3

Paula Quinn & Rosemary O’Brien lost to Eimear O’Donnell & Amy Arthur 21st

AIG Junior Foursomes Final

Ballykisteen (0.5) vs. Portumna (2.5)

(Ballykisteen names first)

Catherine English & Neasa Fahy O’Donnell lost to Mary Kelly & Brid Kelly 7&5

Sarah Toomey & Mary Toomey halved with Carmel Cunningham & Bernie Kilmartin (called-in)

Claire Griffin & Caroline Cussen lost to Mary McElroy & Mary Madden 5&4

AIG Junior Cup Final

Limerick (4) vs. Athenry (1)

(Limerick names first)

Emma Guinnane beat Maire Carr 5&3

Fiona McGann beat Nicola Nally 4&2

Siobhan Conway beat Pat Jacobsen 4&3

Emily Walsh halved with Nicola Burke (called-in)

Heather Fitzgerald halved with Teresa Coen (called-in)

AIG Challenge Cup Final

Malahide (4) vs. Fintona (1)

(Malahide names first)

Vanessa McCann halved with Pat Quinn (called-in)

Niamh Clark halved with Bernie McCillen (called-in)

Louise Lynch beat Angela Montague 5&3

Maura Farvey beat Fanchea Donnelly 5&4

Louise Young beat Kathleen Donnelly 5&4