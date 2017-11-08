Portumna water supply removed from EPA risk list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna’s public water supply has been removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s risk list.

In 2016, 13 Galway schemes were on the EPA’s remedial action list – but this figure has been reduced to three.

The Portumna supply has been removed from the list following a programme of upgrade works to the treatment plant by Irish Water.

The remaining schemes on the risk list are the Ballinasloe Regional Water Supply Scheme, Inishmean, and Williamstown Public Supply.

These supplies remain on the list due to elevated levels of trihalomethanes.