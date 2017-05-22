Portumna secures first Blue Flag water quality award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portumna has received its first Blue Flag award for bathing water quality.

The 2017 Blue Flag and Green Coast awards have been announced this afternoon at a ceremony in the Royal Yacht Club in Cork.

The Blue Flag is one of the world’s best recognised eco-labels and recognises excellence in bathing water quality.

Six sites in the county now have a blue flag – Loughrea lake, Portumna’s bathing place, An Tra Mhor Inverin, Kilmurvey Inis Mor, Tra an Doilin Carraroe, and Traught Kinvara.

In the city, the beaches at Salthill and Silverstand have retained their Blue Flag status.

Meanwhile, Galway has retained its existing 8 Green Coast awards.

The title recognises beaches’ cleanliness, water quality and natural beauty.

In the county, Green Coasts awards for 2017 have been given to Aillbreach, Dumhach, East End Inishbofin, Renvyle, Tra Inis Oirr, and Tra gCaorach Inis Oirr.

In the city, Salthill and Silverstand have retained their Green Coast titles.