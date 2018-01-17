Portumna Primary Care Centre gets planning go ahead

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has granted planning permission for a new Primary Care Centre in Portumna.

Sharpdale Limited has been given approval to change a ground floor retail unit in the town into a Primary Care Centre.

The development involves the change of use of a ground floor retail unit to use as a Primary Care Centre.

Permission has also been granted for alterations to the existing building and the retention and completion of 9 first-floor apartments.

County planners have imposed 13 conditions on the Portumna development.

One condition stipulates that the hours of operation for the medical centre shall be 9a.m to 5.30p.m Monday to Friday and the opening hours for the pharmacy must be agreed in writing with the local authority, prior to it opening.