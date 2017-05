Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique exhibition marking 185 years of the Office of Public Works will be launched this evening in Portumna. (26/5)

OPW Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney will launch the OPW185 exhibit.

In 1831, an Act of Parliament in Westminster established the Office of Public Works.

The exhibition will be launched at Portumna Castle at 7.30pm.