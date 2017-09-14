Portuguese health model recommended to tackle Galway hospital outpatient lists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals needs to adopt a new integrated I.T. system in order to tackle outpatient waiting lists.

That’s according to Sinn Féin city councillor, Mairéad Farrell who says the waiting lists for UHG and Merlin Park hospital increased by 540 in the month of August.

There are now more than 39 thousand Galway people awaiting an outpatient appointment in Galway.

Councillor Farrell says the government should introduce a system which has been successful in Europe, in order to tackle waiting lists.