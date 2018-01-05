15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Portiuncula hospital issues appeal amid overcrowding

By GBFM News
January 5, 2018

Time posted: 1:32 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The full capacity protocol has been implemented at the emergency department at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe today.

In a statement, hospital management says the A&E unit is ‘extremely busy.’

Significant numbers of patients are currently awaiting admission to the hospital.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show 23 patients are on trolleys at Portiuncula this afternoon.

Management says efforts are continuing to identify patients who are appropriate for discharge.

The public is being advised to attend the emergency department only in the case of real emergencies.

Patients are advised to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

