Portiuncula Hospital under extreme pressure today

By GBFM News
January 9, 2017

Time posted: 11:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe is under extreme pressure today as 26 patients wait on trolleys.

It’s one of the highest trolley figures experienced by the hospital in recent months.

The INMO has previously said that double figures at Portiuncula pose a major problem due to a severe lack of capacity at the facility.

The number of people on trolleys across Ireland remains high again today – with latest figures showing more than 460 are without a bed in the country’s hospitals.

Last week saw record levels of more than 600 patients on trolleys for two days in a row – prompting the HSE to announce several measures to alleviate the problem.

Health Minister Simon Harris will meet the Executive again tomorrow for an update on the overcrowding crisis.

Minister Harris is also due to visit a number of hospitals in the coming days as he monitors the situation.

It’s not yet known if he plans to visit UHG and Portiuncula Hospital, after a December visit to Galway was called off.

