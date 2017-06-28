Population transfers as part of Galway constituency changes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A review of Dáil boundaries is to see a number of population transfers for Galway but no changes to the number of seats.

The Roscommon Galway constituency is set to gain population from Galway East as part of the recommendations issued by the Constituency Commission.

However, the review would see Roscommon-Galway remaining as a three-seater.

Meanwhile, population from Galway East is to be transferred to Galway West, which in turn will lose some back to Mayo.

Mayo, Galway East and Galway West seat representation remains unchanged.

Dublin Central, Kildare South, and Cavan-Monaghan will all gain a member under the review.

A number of TD’s have been venting their anger at the changes.

In the Dáil last night, the redrawing of constituency lines raised the hackles of TDs from affected areas – Roscommon Galway Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy has concerns regarding population transfers from areas including Boyle and Carrick On Shannon.