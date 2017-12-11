Pope Francis appoints new Bishop of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Brendan Kelly as the new Bishop of Galway, Kilmacduagh and Kilfenora.

The post of Bishop of Galway has been vacant for over a year since the retirement of Bishop Martin Drennan in July 2016.

Since Bishop Drennan’s retirement, the diocese has been run by Parish Priest of Moycullen, Canon Michael McLoughlin.

Galway’s incoming Bishop Brendan Kelly was appointed Bishop of Achonry by Pope Benedict in 2008.

The official announcement of Bishop Kelly’s appointment as Bishop of Galway is being made at a mass at Galway Cathedral around now.

After the ceremony, Bishop Kelly will address the media at a special briefing.

The new bishop is a fluent Irish speaker, and has a keen interest in education and formation.