Polish Ambassador to officiate at Portumna cultural event

By GBFM News
October 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:34 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Polish Ambassador in Dublin Ryszard Sarkowicz  will be in Portumna tomorrow to officially open Polish Day at the Irish Workhouse Centre

Recently released census figures reveal that over 7,500 Polish natives are living across Galway city and county

Polish Culture Day, which has free admission, runs from 10am to 4pm and will feature music and dance performances as well as talks and workshops and Polish food

An Exhibition “Friends in Times of Turmoil”, courtesy of the Polish Embassy, will run all day, while at 2pm a movie will be screened on Pawel Edmund Strzelecki and his humanitarian work in Ireland during Great Famine

The official opening by His Excellency Ryszard Sarkowicz takes place at noon

From 12.30 until 1 there will be Traditional Polish Dances facilitated by the Polish School IDEA in Athlone

From 1 until 2 there will be children’s workshops on food and traditional paper cut-outs followed by Polish games and activities.

The event will conclude with tours of the Portumna Workhouse complex in Polish and English

