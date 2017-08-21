Points requirement for many Galway courses drop this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CAO points requirement for several courses at NUI Galway and Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology have dropped this year.

Some of the courses to see a drop in points are Biomedical Science and Civil Engineering at NUIG and International Hotel Management and Medical Science at GMIT.

Over 50 thousand students across the country will receive their first round CAO offers this morning.

A new points system is in place for the first time in 25 years.

Many courses at NUIG have remained the same as last year in terms of CAO points requirements such as Arts and Science and General Nursing.

However, Business has gone up 7 points to 407 this year, while Project and Construction Management is up from 355 to 370.

In GMIT, the points requirement for Business has remained the same at 290 as has Computing and Digital Media which has remained at 300 points.

International Hotel Management at GMIT has dropped from 255 points at the first round last year to a first round figure of 210.

However, the requirement for Furniture Design & Manufacture at GMIT’s Letterfrack campus increased by 20 to 270 this year, while Heritage Studies also increased from 200 last year to 235 this year.

This is the first round offer from the CAO and courses may drop further in later rounds as students accept or reject offers.