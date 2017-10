Galway Bay fm newsroom – A former hotel site in Salthill could be redeveloped in the near future.

Sharon and Paul Conlon have applied for planning permission to build a nursing home at the site formerly known as O’ Connors Warwick Hotel at Upper Salthill.

It would be a 4-storey building with car-parking, outdoor seating and enclosed by a boundary wall and security gate.

A decision is expected from the city council on the future of the Warwick Hotel site next month.