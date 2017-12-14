Plans submitted to council for new secondary school building in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans have been submitted to the city council seeking approval for the construction of a new post-primary school.

Ceist Limited has applied for planning permission for a 3-storey school building at Presentation Road for Our Lady’s College Galway, which resulted from the recent amalgamation of the Mercy and Presentation secondary schools

The development at Presentation Road would also involve the removal of existing single storey portable cabin buildings and the demolition of the existing bicycle shelter canopy.

A decision is expected from the city council early next year.